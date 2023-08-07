Prince Harry To Go On Adventurous Africa Tour With Son Archie

Prince Harry appears to be taking inspiration from his wife, Meghan Markle, to remain in the public eye, as reports suggest he is planning a memorable trip to Africa with his four-year-old son, Archie.

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to Africa for a new documentary project with Netflix, and he reportedly wants to create lasting memories with his son during the trip. With Archie missing the King’s Coronation, Prince Harry sees this as an opportunity to make up for it with an unforgettable journey. Africa holds a special place in Prince Harry’s heart, and his bond with the continent has grown stronger over the years. As a child, he travelled to Kenya and spent time on Kiwayu Island in the Indian Ocean.

Prince Harry has often expressed his deep connection to Africa, saying that he feels most like himself there and even envisioning a dream job as a safari guide. He has always wanted to share the continent’s beauty and significance with his children. He holds Africa dear as it’s a place where he feels close to his late mother, Princess Diana, and where he has followed in her footsteps. Taking Archie to Africa is a significant moment for Prince Harry, a way of passing down this familial connection to a place that has held such meaning for him for many years.

