Prince Harry To Reopen Old Wounds Of Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on a new film that delves into family issues, potentially causing tension with Prince William.

The couple, who distanced themselves from the royal family after stepping down from their roles in 2020, is collaborating on a Netflix film titled “Meet Me At The Lake,” based on a romance novel by Carley Fortune, for which they reportedly spent a substantial amount.

The novel’s storyline bears resemblance to the experiences Harry and Meghan have gone through, involving a couple in their 30s who fall in love, while exploring themes of mental health and post-natal depression.

The film’s content might also touch on the traumatic childhood event both Prince Harry and Prince William faced, the loss of their mother Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997.

An expert believes that the project could prove cathartic for Harry, but it may also strain his relationship with his older brother William. The film’s coincidences could bring to light unresolved wounds from their shared past.

Despite this, the expert sees an opportunity for Harry to shed light on the lasting impact of sudden tragic loss and provide support to others who have faced similar trauma.

