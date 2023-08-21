Advertisement
Prince Harry's Love: Meghan's Resemblance to Princess Diana

Prince Harry's Love: Meghan's Resemblance to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle’s deep bond with Prince Harry is rooted in her likeness to his late mother, Princess Diana, according to expert Tessa Dunlop. Both Meghan and Diana experienced childhood pain, with Harry also carrying his own traumas. This common ground enabled Harry to confront his issues, as Meghan could empathize with his struggles.

Diana and Meghan both faced unique challenges, akin to being outsiders within the royal family. Tessa noted that Diana’s path after her divorce, finding her way outside royal circles, parallels Meghan’s choice to step back from royal duties. Tessa remarked that finding someone who understands their experiences was crucial, which Meghan seemingly provided for Harry, mirroring Diana’s connection with her.

Tessa concluded that Meghan likely identifies with aspects of Diana’s legacy. These insights emerge amidst speculation about potential peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry, excluding Meghan from the discussions.

