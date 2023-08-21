Advertisement
Prince Harry’s peace talks without Meghan Markle drew ire of King Charles

Articles
A firm caution has been directed towards Britain’s King Charles in response to reports indicating his agreement to engage in “peace talks” with his son Prince Harry, excluding Meghan Markle from the discussions, during a meeting in London.

Responding to the New York Post article titled “Prince Harry, King Charles set date to meet for ‘peace talks’,” devoted royal supporters issued a warning to the monarch.

In reaction, one supporter remarked, “If this is true, Charles could lose the respect of the people.”

“Engaging in peace talks might lead to concessions that favor Markle and make Charles appear vulnerable. Worse yet, it could validate their grievances.”

Another individual commented, “If King Charles proceeds with this, he will definitely lose my respect.”

A significant meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry is anticipated to take place next month for the purpose of peace discussions.

Notably, Duchess Meghan Markle would not participate in these talks.

The planned meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry is slated for September 17 in London, following the Duke’s return from this year’s Invictus Games trip to Germany next month.

