Prince William & family watches Women World Cup final amid criticism

Prince William, who serves as the president of England’s Football Association, reportedly watched the Women World Cup final with his family at their Norfolk residence.

Walker’s tweet read: “The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, gathered at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, on the Sandringham Estate, to watch the Women’s World Cup final together.”

Despite facing criticism for not attending the final in Australia to show support for the Lionesses, the future king opted to watch the final match between England and Spain from the comfort of his home.

Prince William has upheld his role as the president of England’s Football Association for nearly two decades.

In the final match, Spain secured their first Women’s World Cup victory by defeating England with a score of 1-0.

Captain Olga Carmona scored the decisive goal in the 29th minute, capitalizing on a quick counterattack after England lost possession in midfield. The match took place at Stadium Australia.

