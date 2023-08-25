Prince William termed real loser with much bigger problem

Prince William is facing criticism for being the “real loser” after the Lionesses’ loss in a national sporting event, as this situation has brought attention to a more significant issue, according to royal commentator Daniela Elser in her article.

Elser dissected her thoughts about the couple’s actions in her piece, cautioning that whatever Prince William did over the past weekend, whether reorganizing his sock collection or wearing Crocs at Balmoral, must have been more important to him than upholding Commonwealth unity.

While acknowledging that the World Cup is over and the Matildas’ impressive run has ended, Elser pointed out that the House of Windsor, rather than the English team, seems to be the real loser in this situation.

Elser also highlighted the “elephant in the room,” emphasizing that this incident has exposed a larger problem: neither King Charles nor Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have visited any of the 14 countries outside the UK for which His Majesty is the head of state.

She concluded by suggesting that this issue isn’t likely to fade into the background now that the Cup is over, as it has drawn attention to the fact that the royal family has not undertaken visits to the countries where they hold a significant position.

