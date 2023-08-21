Prince William’s Continued Love for Brother Harry Amid Feud

Despite their ongoing estrangement, Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly still hold a soft spot for each other. An insider shared that while William “still loves Harry,” their current relationship is strained. William is said to want to extend an olive branch to his brother.

The rift began when Harry started dating Meghan Markle, leading to tensions between the siblings. In his memoir, Harry mentioned a heated argument with William over Meghan. Kate Middleton is believed to consider Meghan the source of the family discord. The Duchess reportedly harbored reservations about Meghan from the beginning, finding her assertive and intrusive.

In the memoir, Harry also revealed an incident involving Kate making Meghan cry over a bridesmaid dress. This revelation seems to have deepened the divide between the couples. However, reports suggest that Kate is now discreetly working towards reconciling the brothers. She’s urging William to mend the relationship, emphasizing the importance of family. Despite the challenges, Kate believes that there’s still room to repair the damage and for the brothers to reconnect.

