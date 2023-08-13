Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Jonas Brothers’ Tour; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is basking in a successful phase both professionally and personally. With accolades for her role in the web series Citadel, the actress is now excitedly supporting her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, as they gear up for their concert tour.

Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka shared a video snippet from the stadium where the Jonas Brothers were conducting their final soundcheck before the opening night of The Tour. She cheered for the trio and captioned the post, “Wohoooo! Opening night of The Tour! #Soundcheck @yankeestadium @jonasbrothers.”

Take a look at the Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram stories:

Later, the Jonas Brothers also shared glimpses of their rehearsals, heightening the excitement for the tour’s commencement. The highly anticipated tour features 50 new dates, including 25 North American concerts along with stops in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand – marking their first-ever performances in Australia. As Priyanka proudly supports her husband and his brothers, fans eagerly await the magical performances that lie ahead.

