Priyanka Gandhi’s Sweet Raksha Bandhan Post with Brother Rahul

Articles
  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Raksha Bandhan photos with brother Rahul.
  • Pictures show them playing and laughing.
  • Offers glimpse of their relationship and childhood.
To commemorate Raksha Bandhan, Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered a sentimental glimpse of her friendship with brother Rahul Gandhi on Instagram. The retro photos have quickly taken over the internet, touching hearts and resonating with individuals all around the country.

The photographs, which were posted on Priyanka Gandhi’s Instagram account, portray precious moments between the siblings. A younger Priyanka may be seen playing with Rahul in one photograph, their smiles beaming with delight. Another captures a candid moment, highlighting their friendship and shared laughing.

The post not only honours the Raksha Bandhan ritual, but also provides a glimpse inside their upbringing.
“Love you the world, Rahulâ€aealways by your sideâ€æ.always proud of you,” the caption stated.

The post has received over 27k likes, and the number is rapidly growing. People commented on how beautiful the photos were.

