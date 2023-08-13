PSG leaves out Mbappe amid contract dispute, signs Dembele

PSG left out Kylian Mbappe from their season opener amid a contract dispute.

In a surprising move, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has left out the highly regarded French football star, Kylian Mbappe, from their season opener, intensifying the ongoing conflict between the Ligue 1 champions and their star player.

This decision comes amid Mbappe’s contract dispute with the club, underscoring the increasing tension between him and the team. Simultaneously, PSG has revealed the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a five-year contract.

The addition of Dembele signifies PSG’s ninth acquisition during this summer’s transfer window, a period characterized by significant player transfers, including Lionel Messi’s departure to Inter Miami.

With the club having to adjust to these changes, they face the potential reality of not having both Messi and Mbappe. Mbappe’s hesitance to extend his contract has led to speculations about his potential move, with Real Madrid frequently mentioned as his likely destination.

The club’s position has been clear, as President Nasser al-Khelaifi has emphasized that Mbappe must commit to a new contract if he intends to stay. This stance aims to prevent losing one of the world’s premier players without receiving a transfer fee. Mbappe’s limited involvement in training and practice games highlights the complexity of the situation.

Despite his absence, Mbappe warmly greeted Dembele on social media, reflecting the bond they established during their joint victory in the 2018 World Cup. Dembele, who recently extended his contract with Barcelona until 2024, now embarks on a fresh journey with PSG following his €50 million release clause activation. He expressed enthusiasm for representing PSG and contributing to the club’s progress.

Dembele’s arrival adds another World Cup-winning French player to PSG’s squad, joining the ranks of Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe, and Lucas Hernandez. This strategic move forms part of PSG’s strategy to bolster their attacking choices amidst uncertainties about both Mbappe and Neymar’s futures.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed PSG coach, Luis Enrique, opted not to include Brazilian forward Neymar in the season opener due to a “viral syndrome.” The potential willingness of the club to sell Neymar, along with Italian midfielder Marco Verratti’s absence from the Lorient match, underscores the shifting dynamics within the team.

As PSG navigates contract negotiations, new signings, and player management intricacies, they embark on a new era under Luis Enrique’s leadership. The omission of Mbappe and Neymar from the opening game emphasizes the challenges the club faces in maintaining stability and competitiveness while undergoing significant transformations.

