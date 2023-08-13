PSG optimistic about Mbappe contract renewal

Mbappe may renew the contract with PSG.

Communication has resumed between Mbappe and PSG.

Mbappe is likely to stay at PSG for the 2023-2024 season.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe, the French striker, appears likely to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following a lengthy transfer saga.

Renowned journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos reports growing optimism within PSG about Mbappe’s contract renewal. Communication has resumed between the star player and the club, increasing the chances of an extension.

To prevent him from leaving for free next season, The club has emphasized that Mbappe must renew his contract.

There is a belief among PSG’s leadership that Mbappe already has an agreement with Real Madrid and will join them in the summer of 2024.

PSG has taken strong measures to urge Mbappe’s departure, including excluding him from the pre-season tour and having him train with sidelined players.

Mbappe was not included in the official squad by manager Luis Enrique for PSG’s season-opening match against Lorient.

Advertisement

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has indicated that Mbappe will rejoin the first team after extending his contract.

The club has informed Mbappe that he won’t play for the club this season if he doesn’t extend his contract.

Mbappe feels betrayed by the club due to unfulfilled promises of signing notable players like Bernardo Silva and Robert Lewandowski after his contract renewal in 2022.

Despite a substantial €300 million bid from Saudi club Al-Hilal, Mbappe rejected the offer, as he aspires to play for Real Madrid.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read PSG leaves out Mbappe amid contract dispute, signs Dembele PSG left out Kylian Mbappe from their season opener amid a contract...

Advertisement