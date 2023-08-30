PSX witness decline of 525 points on Aug 30

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a reduction of 525 points, leading to a closing figure of 46,244 points on Wednesday, in comparison to the previous trading day’s value of 46,770.42 points.

Throughout the day, a total of 200 million shares, amounting to Rs 8 billion, were traded in the market. The volume of shares traded during the day reached 200,288,813 shares, as opposed to the 217,852,268 shares traded previously. Additionally, the total value of traded shares was recorded at Rs 8.987 billion, compared to the previous trading day’s value of Rs 8.280 billion.

Among the 327 companies participating in stock market transactions, 70 of them marked gains, while 240 companies suffered losses. The share prices of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies of the day were as follows:

WorldCall Telecom, with 16,322,731 shares traded at Rs 1.18 per share.

K-Electric Ltd, with 12,424,393 shares traded at Rs 1.89 per share.

Dewan Motors, with 12,107,424 shares traded at Rs 16.60 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed the most notable increase in share price, rising by Rs 78.00 to close at Rs 1,148.00. The second-highest increase was observed in Sapphire Textile, with its per share price rising by Rs 77.89 to Rs 1,128.00.

Conversely, Mehmood Textile experienced the most significant decrease in share price, declining by Rs 54.50 to close at Rs 685.00. Following closely, Mari Petroleum saw a decline of Rs 20.92, reaching a closing price of Rs 1,619.53.