PTI approaches LHC against arrest of party Chairman  

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) approached the Lahore High Court against the arrest of Chairman PTI.

Umair Khan Niazi, on behalf of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, filed a petition in the Lahore High Court. IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore and others have been made parties in the petition filed.

In the petition, the position was adopted that the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf was illegally detained by the police. Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf has been abducted, the police had no court decision.

The petitioner’s lawyer requested that the Lahore High Court should schedule the petition for hearing today, and declare the arrest of the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf by the Punjab Police as illegal.

It should be noted that the local court of Islamabad sentenced PTI chairman to three years of imprisonment and disqualified him for five years, after which the police arrested him from Zaman Park.

Earlier, Sources of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawyers team on Saturday said wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman, Bushra Bibi, was expected to be arrested after arrest of the ex-PM in the Toshakhana case, Bol News reported.

The meeting of PTI’s lawyer team continues at an unknown location. A team of lawyers will immediately arrive at Zaman Park, Lahore, the sources said.