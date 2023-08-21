PTI chairman gets increased facilities in Attock Jail

Food out of the jail manual is being provided.

PTI chairman allowed to walk inside jail premises.

The former PM also gets a special breakfast now.

Following the arrival of the caretaker government, PTI chairman has been getting increased facilities at the Attock Jail.

PTI chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan is being provided a better food, out of the jail manual.

Besides, he is also allowed to come out of the Ali al-Sabh barrack and walk inside the jail premises.

Along with a special breakfast being served to him, the barrack of PTI chairman was also changed to 3.

PTI chairman has been detained in Attock jail since August 5, following his three-year sentence in Toshakhana case.