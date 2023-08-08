PTI chairman is and will remain party head: Qureshi

Says the decision to remove PTI chairman as party head is challenged.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI chairman and former prime minister is and will always remain the party head.

While talking to the media in Lahore, Qureshi stated that today he along with Asad Umar, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan have appeared for interim bail, added that the reason for the absence of PTI chairman is clear.

He mentioned that once the production orders of PTI chairman are issued, he will appear for his interim bail.

Qureshi said that the decision to remove the former PM as PTI chairman has been challenged.

PTI VC revealed that a core committee formed by the PTI chairman is running the party and is looking into all matters.

Added that issue of party symbol is currently going on and we have been presenting our view on it.

Qureshi urged that there will be democracy and blessings if the political matters are solved with consultation.

Added that the only constitutional, democratic, and political way to take Pakistan out of the crisis is free and fair elections.

“There is no such thing as a level playing field, the decision should be in accordance with the law, not according to wishes,” said the PTI leader.