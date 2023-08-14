PTI chairman’s nephew Hassan Niazi arrested

Niazi’s father confirmed his arrest.

Hassaan Niazi, nephew of PTI chairman had been arrested by the police from Abbotabad on Sunday night.

میرا بیٹا حسان خان ایبٹ آباد سے گرفتار کر لیا گیا ہے، مجھے امید ہے قانونی تقاضے پورے کئیے جائیں گے اور قانون سے تجاوز نہیں کیا جائے گا — Hafeezullah K Niazi (@hafeezullah_k) August 13, 2023

Hassan Niazi, a lawyer, was apprehended from a friend’s residence after evading arrest for days.

Niazi’s arrest comes amidst a crackdown on the former ruling party PTI due to the May 9 violence, which included assaults on public and private facilities, including Lahore’s Jinnah House.

His father, Hafeezullah Niazi, a well-known media figure, expressed his wish for legal adherence during this situation.

Barrister Hassaan Niazi had also been arrested earlier in a case related to arms exhibition and interfering in state’s affairs.

On March 20, police arrested Hassaan from outside of the anti-terrorism court, and accused him of orchestrating the attack on the police van and personnel at Judicial Complex when clashes broke out between PTI workers and police.

However, Niazi was later released on 29 March 2023.