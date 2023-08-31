PTI chief gets permission for telephonic conversation with sons

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman has filed an application in the special court to get permission for telephonic conversation with his sons, Bol News reported.

The PTI Chairman is eager to talk to his sons in jail. On behalf of the PTI chairman, an application has been filed by the lawyers Barrister Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ranjha in the Official Secrets Act Special Court for telephonic conversation with the sons.

On the petition, the PTI chairman was granted permission to talk to his sons Sulaiman and Qasim on telephone. The court ordered the Attock jail authorities to get the PTI chairman talk to his sons.

Official Secret Act Special Court Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain issued the order.