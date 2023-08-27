PTI chief grilled over violent May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team interrogated the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister pertaining to six cases related to the violent incidents of May 9, Bol News reported on Sunday.

The sources said the former PM was grilled on Friday in the six terrorism cases. The JIT told him that evidence regarding the PTI chief’s inciting people were available. The chairman replied that he was arrested and he did not incite anybody.

He was asked why people went to the cantonment areas. He replied that they went to those who had arrested, if police had arrested they would have gone to police stations.

The JIT said such videos and clips were present in which the protestors took his name. The PTI chairman replied that he did not incite anybody, all of them went to the cantonment area on their own. He said some other people were involved in the arson and vandalism and not PTI members.

Evidence of having his contacts with wanted suspects Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed were found, the JIT said. He answered that it was not a crime to establish contacts, if they wanted to discuss something they should talk to his lawyer. The JIT said he should call his lawyer in the court as they came to investigate him there.