PTI chief kept in most secure High Observation Block: SC told

ISLAMABAD: A report submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the prison conditions and facilities provided to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Attock jail, where he has been imprisoned after being sentenced in Toshakhana case.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan submitted a report on Imran Khan’s living conditions at the prison. It said the PTI chairman has been kept in the most secure High Observation Block and adjacent barracks have also been kept vacant.

It added that the cell has been kept was renovated with its walls whitewashed, plastered, distempered and the floor cemented, along with a ceiling fan and fibre door installed.

It said the cell measures 9×11, while its washroom has been extended to 7×4 feet with six feet walls. The wall of the cell has been raised up to five feet. The PTI chief has also been provided with a new branded commode, Muslim shower, tissue stand, and a stainless steel tap.

The report mentioned that a wash basin with a large mirror has also been installed in his cell for ablution and washing purposes. He can also take a stroll in a strolling shed outside his cell.

The former prime minister has been provided a mattress, four pillows, table, chair, and a prayer mat. He also has received the comfort of an air cooler, the report added.

Imran Khan also has been given the Holy Quran with an English translation, 25 books of Islamic history and a newspaper. He also has the luxury of watching television on a 21-inch LED set.

The report added that an official sanitary worker has been designated for two hours daily to clean the cell and washroom and wash his clothes.

The report also mentioned about the facility of being able to meet family. From August 7 to 23, Khan’s lawyers and wife have met him thrice each. The PTI chief is examined by a team five doctors.

The diet menu includes bread, omelette, curd and tea for breakfast. He is provided fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses and rice for lunch and dinner, as per the report, while he has also been served desi chicken twice a week as per his wish, while mutton was also provided.

The report added that at least 53 jail personnel from Punjab have been temporarily deployed to ensure the deposed premier’s safe custody at the jail.

The PTI chief’s cell is surveilled by three cameras to monitor the movement of deployed staff and the PTI chief himself. It said the camera are at a distance and do not contravene privacy.

The report said electricity has been provided through triple sources and a generator supply to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity in Khan’s cell.