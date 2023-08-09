PTI chief’s lawyers booked for assaulting Attock Jail staff

Lawyers Sher Afzal Khan, Umair Khan Niazi booked.

Lawyers tore the uniform of the jail staff, FIR.

Provisions of serious threats, others added to it.

Advertisement

Two lawyers of PTI chairman have been booked in a case of assaulting Attock Jail staff.

A case against the lawyers was registered in Attock City police station on the complaint of Deputy Superintendent Afzal Ahmed Waraich.

The FIR stated that PTI chief’s lawyers wanted to meet their client in jail and upon telling them about the prison being locked, the lawyers got enraged and started scuffling with the jail staff.

FIR numbering 556 contains provisions for serious threats and others.