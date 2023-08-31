PTI decides to file contempt petition against ECP

ECP deviated from constitution regarding elections.

Court bound ECP elections within 90 days in Punjab.

However, ECP postponed elections for indefinite period.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a contempt of court petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PTI Spokesperson said the Election Commission of Pakistan deviated from the constitution regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The spokesman said that PTI took the constitutional step of dissolution of the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Early dissolution of the assemblies obliges the Election Commission to hold elections within 90 days.

PTI spokesperson added in his statement that the Supreme Court, while interpreting the constitutional order of elections in 90 days, made the Election Commission bound to conduct elections in Punjab on May 14.

Instead of following the order, the Election Commission took the step of postponing the elections for an indefinite period.

It should be noted that on January 12 this year, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi signed the summary of the dissolution of the provincial assembly and sent it to the governor of Punjab.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan sent the summary of the dissolution of the provincial assembly to the governor on January 17. Which was approved by Governor KP the next day.