PTI decides to file reference against IHC chief justice 

  • It was decided to file reference to ensure concept of independent judiciary.
  • CJP was demanded to take notice of decision-making style IHC top judge.
  • Chief Justice IHC cannot be entrusted with most sensitive responsibility.
ISLAMABAD: The Core Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council against Islamabad High Court(IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

According to the Core Committee meeting declaration, it was decided to file a reference to ensure the concept of an independent judiciary, and the Chief Justice of Pakistan was demanded to take notice of the decision-making style of the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court and protect fundamental right to fair trial Chairman PTI under Article 10-A.

The core committee demanded that the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court immediately recuse himself from the trial.

According to the statement, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court has made law and justice a mere joke, and delaying justice is tantamount to killing justice and the only purpose of adjourning the matter is to continue the chain of revenge and violence against Chairman PTI.

The Core Committee further said about the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court that he cannot be entrusted with the most sensitive responsibility of delivering justice.

