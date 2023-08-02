PTI kicks out Raja Riaz, Noor Alam Khan, and 11 others

Ramesh Vankwani, Nuzhat Pathan and Wajiha Qamar expelled.

The dismissal notices have been issued to party quitters.

PTI directed all leaders to refrain from using name of party.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expelled 13 members of the National Assembly, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament Noor Alam Khan.

According to the PTI statement, apart from Raja Riaz and Noor Alam Khan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Nuzhat Pathan, Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon have also been expelled from the party.

The PTI statement said that Nawab Sher, Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Aamir Talal Gopang, and Ahmed Hussain Dahar have been expelled from the party and their core membership has been terminated.

PTI has directed all the leaders to refrain from using the name and position of the party in any way.

Secretary General PTI Umar Ayub also issued a show cause notice to Malik Shaukat for violating party policy.

According to the statement, a show cause notice was issued to Shaukat Ali for attending the new party meeting without bringing it to the knowledge of the competent authority and an explanation has been sought from him within two days.

It should be noted that yesterday, PTI also expelled 22 former members of the National and Provincial Assembly who left the party, including former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.