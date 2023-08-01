PTI suspends membership of Usman Buzdar and others

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) expelled 22 leaders from South Punjab over a violation of party policy.

An official notification was issued with the signature of Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Umar Ayub.

Tehreek-e-Insaf terminated the basic membership of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, former MNA Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, and former federal minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also suspended the basic membership of Javed Akhtar Ansari, Farooq Azam Malik, and Muhammad Akhtar Malik for deviating from the party policy.

Similarly, Syed Muhammad Nadeem Shah, Ahtsham ul Haq, Bahawal Khan Abbasi, and Sabeen Gul were also expelled from Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Mian Shafi Muhammad, Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah, Mian Tariq Abdullah, and Muhammad Afzal were also terminated from Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Tehreek-e-Insaf has also terminated the primary membership of Ahsan-ul-Haq, Saleem Akhtar, Muhammad Zaheeruddin Khan Alizai, and Salman Khan Gadoka from the party.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also expelled Akram Khanu, Muhyiddin Solangi, Makhdoom Afkhar ul Hasan and Raja Muhammad Saleem from the party.

Membership of all members from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was terminated immediately.

Tehreek-e-Insaaf stopped them to use the party name, position, and membership of the party.