Public holiday declared on Bhittai Urs

  • Sindh government announced public holiday on Sep 01.
  • Caretaker Government issued notification of Bhittai Urs.
  • Urs of Shah Latif Bhittai are held every year from 14 Safar.
KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday to mark Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on September 01.

According to the notification issued by the caretaker Sindh government, Friday, September 1 will be a public holiday in Sindh province on the occasion of the Urs of Sufi Saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

It should be noted that the three-day annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai are held every year from 14 Safar in Bhit Shah, his final resting place.

