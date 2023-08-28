Public holiday declared on Bhittai Urs

Sindh government announced public holiday on Sep 01.

Caretaker Government issued notification of Bhittai Urs.

Urs of Shah Latif Bhittai are held every year from 14 Safar.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday to mark Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on September 01.

According to the notification issued by the caretaker Sindh government, Friday, September 1 will be a public holiday in Sindh province on the occasion of the Urs of Sufi Saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

It should be noted that the three-day annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai are held every year from 14 Safar in Bhit Shah, his final resting place.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred the arrest of former Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla against inquiries initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Court issued a written order after an application was filed against the possible arrest of the former provincial minister. The court ordered that Mukesh Kumar shall not be arrested in NAB inquiries of the Food Department and the Excise and Taxation Department

The court instructed Mukesh Kumar to cooperate with NAB investigation and appear before the agency whenever summoned. The court issued notices to the NAB prosecutor and instructed the investigating officer to produce the records of the inquiries at the next hearing.