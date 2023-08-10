Punjab Govt decides not to allow public gatherings on Aug 14

LAHORE: A special meeting was held under the supervision of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi regarding the law and order situation on Independence Day, in which it was decided not to allow any political party to hold a rally on August 13 and 14.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the IG to ensure action against miscreants on Independence Day across Punjab.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi discussed discuss matters about maintaining peace and order during Independence Day celebrations.

Emphasis was placed on taking stringent actions against those who violate regulations. The directive encompassed cracking down on motorcyclists involved in one-wheeling, riding bikes without silencers, and mechanics altering bike configurations.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi instructed authorities to take strict action against individuals engaging in indecent behaviors towards females. He further urged the police to implement measures to ensure the safety of families during the night of Independence Day. Highlighting the significance of August 13 and 14, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified that flag-related activities would be the sole permissible activities on these dates.

During the session, a unanimous decision was reached to prohibit any political gatherings or rallies on August 13 and 14.

Notable attendees included the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG of Special Branch, CCPO, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials.