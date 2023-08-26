Advertisement
date 2023-08-26
Punjab Govt orders crackdown against vehicles emit smoke

Articles
  • Factories emitting smoke in Punjab would be sealed.
  • Vehicles emitting smoke would not be allowed to enter cities.
  • The drone technology will be used for smog monitoring.
LAHORE:  To combat smog in Punjab, government departments have been ordered to crack down on factories and vehicles that emit smoke.

These instructions were issued in a meeting chaired by Director General Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab Zaheer Abbas Malik. All directors and district officers of the Environment Department from across the province participated in the meeting.

Zaheer Malik said that factories emitting smoke in Punjab would be sealed and vehicles emitting smoke would not be allowed to enter the cities including Lahore. He said, “Kiln operation without zigzag technology will never be allowed whereas the Chief Minister Punjab has a zero tolerance policy regarding smog and it will be implemented in every possible way.”

He urged all the officers of the Environment and allied Departments to be active in the field instead of sitting in the offices. He directed the officers of the Department of Agriculture and Local Government to give strict penalties for burning crops residue and garbage. “The drone technology will be used for smog monitoring for the first time in the history of Punjab.”, DG EPA added.

