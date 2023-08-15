Queen Camilla lives spreadsheet life & claims to have no time to cook

Queen Camilla is reportedly adhering to a rigorous timetable in order to meet the expectations set by King Charles.

At 74 years old, Camilla, who has spent her life working to demonstrate her capabilities to the public, is now embracing a new role as the monarch’s spouse.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, Queen Camilla is managing her days through a structured “spreadsheet,” leaving minimal time for personal pursuits.

Levin, the royal commentator, also noted, “She has endured years of criticism, often portrayed as the scheming ‘other woman,’ despite having the option to step away from it all.

Now in her eighth decade, she is determined to support Charles in navigating a substantial and potentially overwhelming role. Her dedication deserves commendation.”

Advertisement

In her column for Mail Online, Levin further elaborated on Queen Camilla’s journey, stating, “She was not destined to be Queen, and for a significant part of her adult life, she displayed limited interest in any kind of occupation, let alone a career.”

Despite her hectic schedule, Camilla faces challenges in carving out personal time for herself. As Levin puts it, “The days of casual visits or quick phone calls are behind her. Her life operates according to a meticulously planned schedule.”

Levin continued, “There’s minimal opportunity for cooking, and a considerable amount of time is dedicated to hair appointments.”

Further insight from Levin revealed, “Engaging in activities like horseback riding has also taken a back seat, partly due to age-related factors.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.