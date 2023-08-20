Qureshi’s one-day physical remand approved

Court directed Qureshi to undergo a medical examination.

Iman Mazari and Ali Wazir also face the one-day physical remand.

I stand and will continue to stand with Chairman PTI, said Qureshi.

Advertisement

A local court in Islamabad has approved a one-day physical remand of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister and Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Duty Magistrate Ehtisham Alam has pronounced the decision, allowing for Shah Mehmood Qureshi to be produced in the relevant court for further proceedings tomorrow.

During the proceedings, the court directed Shah Mehmood Qureshi to undergo a medical examination. The court accepted Qureshi’s request for a medical examination, ensuring his well-being.

Qureshi expressed his stance outside the courtroom, stating, “My conscience is satisfied. I am a prisoner of my conscience.” He further asserted that he did not breach any official secrets and affirmed his allegiance to the PTI Chairman.

Qureshi stated, “I did not violate the official secret agent. I stand and will continue to stand with Chairman PTI. I did not share the secret message with any unrelated person. I have always protected Pakistan’s interests as Foreign Minister.”

He concluded by expressing his acceptance of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) imprisonment based on principle and his stand.

Advertisement

Iman Mazari and Ali Wazir also face the one-day physical remand, as approved by the court. The court has ordered them to appear in the relevant court for further proceedings tomorrow.