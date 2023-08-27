Raccoon Chases Dog Inside House, Trapped in Bathroom

Raccoon Enters Wisconsin Church Premises
Police in British Columbia had an unusual call to action when they were summoned to a home to deal with a “masked bandit” – a raccoon that had managed to sneak into the house. The scenario unfolded in Langford when a medium-sized dog engaged in a scuffle with the raccoon and dashed inside the residence, with the determined raccoon hot on its heels.
Quick-thinking residents managed to corner the raccoon in a bathroom, preventing any further havoc. However, a concerned neighbor’s call later reported what sounded like distressing screams, which actually stemmed from the family’s encounter with the persistent raccoon.
Responding officers employed creative tools, including a dog-catching pole and a lacrosse stick provided by the family, to apprehend the intruder. Despite putting up a spirited resistance, the raccoon was eventually captured and safely released outdoors.
Cpl. Nancy Saggar, the West Shore RCMP Public Relations Officer, characterized the incident as a “bizarre encounter for police.” The story showcases the sometimes unusual and unexpected situations that law enforcement officers find themselves handling.
