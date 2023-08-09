Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi’s Inaction on Ethnic Conflict

Violence in Manipur state has claimed over 120 lives.

Modi’s BJP accused of exploiting divisions for electoral gains.

Debate on government’s handling of unrest continues in parliament.

In his first parliamentary speech following the suspension of his defamation conviction, India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lack of action in addressing a deadly ethnic conflict in the northeast of the country. The violence in Manipur state has claimed the lives of over 120 people, prompting scrutiny of Modi’s administration.

Gandhi’s impassioned address was part of a no-confidence debate in which he demanded the government’s resignation over its perceived failure to address the ongoing unrest in Manipur. Accusing Modi’s administration of exacerbating divisions, Gandhi likened their actions to igniting a spark that could engulf the entire country.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, has been accused of exploiting divisions for electoral gains. As general elections loom early next year, the ruling BJP, with a substantial majority in the lower house, is expected to easily defeat the no-confidence vote, dismissing it as a theatrical move.

During the debate, Gandhi criticized the government’s approach to resolving the crisis, urging the use of India’s army to restore peace. He questioned Modi’s responsiveness to the voices of the country, highlighting the prolonged silence over the conflict.

Soldiers have been deployed from other parts of India to quell the violence, with curfews and internet shutdowns enforced across the state. Gandhi, a member of India’s prominent political dynasty, recently regained his parliamentary position after the Supreme Court suspended his defamation conviction.

Gandhi has struggled to lead the Congress party to victory against the BJP’s nationalistic appeal to the Hindu majority. Attempting to forge a coalition of smaller parties, he aims to counter Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term in next year’s national elections.

The clashes in Manipur, predominantly between the Hindu Meitei majority and the Christian Kuki community, have caused significant casualties since May. The state’s ethnic divisions have escalated into armed confrontations and blockades set up by rival militias, creating an environment of tension and unrest.

Criticism has been directed at Modi for his delayed response to the conflict, as it took more than two months for him to address the issue publicly. The no-confidence debate is set to conclude after a speech by the prime minister, providing a platform for further discussion on the government’s handling of the situation.