Rain Threatens Pakistan vs India Clash in Asia Cup 2023

The eagerly awaited showdown between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2023 could face disruption due to the looming threat of heavy thunderstorms on Saturday in Kandy.

BBC Weather reports a 70 percent chance of rain forecasted for September 2 in Kandy, accompanied by extensive cloud cover throughout the day.

Details from the forecast highlight a prevailing pattern of cloudy conditions in Kandy, with periods of light to moderate rainfall expected in the city until September 8.

Further, the forecast points to the likelihood of substantial rain on Friday night and early Saturday morning, potentially leading to a delayed start for the much-anticipated clash between the neighboring teams.

In the most recent meeting between the two sides during the T20 World Cup 2022, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team secured victory in a gripping contest at the MCG.

Looking back at the Asia Cup 2022, India emerged victorious in their opening encounter, while Pakistan managed to triumph in the Super Fours match. Despite qualifying for the final against Sri Lanka, Pakistan fell short of clinching the trophy.

