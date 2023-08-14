Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Used To Steal Cable In His Younger Days

Rajkummar Rao participated in a special fan event in Delhi on Sunday evening, during which he fondly reminisced about his youth when he often found himself taking on the role of a problem solver for various household tasks. He humorously mentioned that he not only fixed nuts and bolts around his home but also playfully admitted to engaging in cable theft during that time. The event was a special screening of his upcoming web series, “Guns & Gulaabs.” In response to a question about fixing punctured tires, Rajkummar revealed that he never engaged in such tasks. He explained, “Haven’t fixed punctures but we did have paanna (spanner) at our house. Each house has a self-made engineer who fixes everything around the house. I did that in our house. If there is a wire to be changed or padosi ke ghar se cable churani hai (stealing cable from the neighbour’s house) – we had that kind of cable those days. I did all of that very well.” Notably, his character in the series is named Tipu Paana, portraying a man who employs a spanner as a weapon.

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao completed his college education at Delhi University, majoring in arts, before pursuing studies at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. He also mentioned during the event that every family tends to have a self-taught engineer, and he assumed that role within his own family.

The exclusive screening was orchestrated by Netflix and Act Fibernet, with invited fans in attendance. The event showcased the first two episodes of “Guns & Gulaabs.” Set in the 1990s, the series follows the tales of Tipu, an enamoured mechanic (Rajkummar), a reluctant successor to a ruling gang, Chhota Ganchi (Adarsh Gourav), honest officer Arjun Verma (Dulquer Salmaan), and the ruthless 4-cut Atmaram (Gulshan Devaiah).

Before the screening, Rajkummar Rao also highlighted the creative prowess of the show’s creators, Raj and DK, known for their distinct narrative choices. Rajkummar shared his admiration, saying, “Whenever Raj and DK write something, it has to be atrangi (extraordinary)… They are always ahead of what we can even think of, so it is always fun to work with them.”

During the event, Rajkummar Rao was questioned about the unconventional use of a spanner as a murder weapon in the series. He responded by emphasizing that such scenarios should remain confined to fictional contexts, as they are meant for entertainment and not to be emulated in real life. He stressed, “Never thought about it. Nothing like that should happen in real life., actually. It looks fun and good when we watch it in a series.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.