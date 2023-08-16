Rangers, police arrest four members of inter-provincial dacoit gang

The raid conducted by Rangers, police and Anti-Terrorist Wing.

Accused are involved in robbery incidents in Karachi city.

More than 19.2m recovered from possession of accused.

KARACHI: Four most-wanted suspects of the inter-provincial dacoit gang have been arrested in Karachi city on Wednesday.

The raid was jointly conducted by Rangers, police and Anti-Terrorist Wing.

SSP South Shiraz Nazeer and Wing Commander Ali Musa said in a press conference that in a joint operation of the Rangers and the police, four most wanted suspects who belong to the inter-provincial dacoit gang have been arrested.

Shiraz Nazeer said that the accused are involved in robbery incidents in different areas of Karachi. The law enforcement agencies (LEA) A sum of more than 19.2 million was recovered from the possession of the accused.

SSP South said that three pistols, two motorcycles and 12 mobile phones were also recovered from the accused. The arrested accused include Bakht Rooz alias Mulla, Aleem Khan alias Sir, Shams ur Rehman and Zahid Khan.

He said that the accused have committed several crimes in the areas of Gulshan e Iqbal, Orangi, Saddar and Lyari. The arrested accused were running an organized robbery gang and they are also involved in dozens of house robberies and hundreds of robbery incidents.

Shiraz Nazeer said that before the incident, the accused used to do complete surveillance. On August 5, 2023, they committed a major robbery in Saddar and accused escaped after snatching a bag full of 22.2 million.

SSP South further informed that on June 16, 2022, 200 tolas of gold was also stolen from jewelers in Saddar and the value of the gold was Rs 43.5million.

He said that the process of further investigation of the arrested accused is going on and more revelations are expected during the investigation. The raids are also being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the arrested accused.