Ranveer Singh Wants To Make Amitabh Bachchan, SRK Proud With ‘Don 3’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, recently lauded for his role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, has been basking in the affection of his fans. Amid the praise for his recent film, on August 10, he unveiled his next project, Don 3. Taking the lead in the third instalment of the beloved franchise that previously featured Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer shared an extensive post on August 10, following a mix of reactions to the Don 3 announcement.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram, sharing adorable childhood photos of himself. The images depict young Ranveer donning a white t-shirt and blue shorts. One snapshot features him holding a toy gun, while another showcases his endearing smile. The final picture exudes his signature style. Accompanying the images is a lengthy note addressed to his fans, assuring them of his utmost effort to captivate in Don 3. He specifically mentions the cinematic legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, hoping to do them proud. Grateful to Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani for their faith in him, Ranveer expresses his aspirations for the future.

His words state, “This has been a cherished dream of mine for a very long time! Since my childhood, I have been enamoured with the movies and, like everyone else, admired and revered Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – the two giants of Hindi Cinema. I aspired to grow up to be like them. They are the very essence of why I wanted to become an actor and a ‘Hindi film hero’. Their influence on my life is immeasurable. They’ve sculpted the person and artist that I am. Carrying their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood aspiration. I am well aware of the enormous responsibility that comes with being a part of the ‘Don’ legacy. I hope the audience grants me an opportunity and showers me with affection, just as they have done for countless characters throughout the years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for bestowing upon me this honorable mantle and having faith in me. To my two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I desire to make you proud. And to my dear audience, as always, I assure you…that I will put forth my utmost effort to amuse you…in and as…’Don’. Thank you for your love.”

Upon sharing the post, Ranveer was inundated with love from his admirers, evident through a flood of red heart and fire emojis, along with words of encouragement.

In the interim, Ranveer’s captivating appearance in the Don 3 first look teaser has captured hearts. His striking attitude in the video has stirred excitement among his fans for the forthcoming film. This highly anticipated production is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025. While the female lead is yet to be announced, reports suggest that Kiara Advani has been approached for the role.

