Rashford Aims to Improve Scoring Abilities for Manchester United

Focusing on improving left foot and heading abilities.

Aims for 7-10 goals per season through headers.

Emphasizes the importance of confidence in using his left foot.

Advertisement

Manchester United’s Rashford had an exceptional season, scoring a season-best tally of 30 goals. His remarkable performance earned him the prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, making him the first club-produced footballer to win the accolade since Ryan Giggs in 1998.

Rashford emphasizes the importance of continuously working on his strengths while acknowledging the need to improve weaknesses. His focus remains on honing his left foot and heading abilities, aiming to make them as effective as possible.

The talented striker believes he should be scoring more goals through headers for Manchester United in the upcoming season. He sets a personal goal of achieving seven to ten headers per season by positioning himself effectively in the box.

Rashford is keen on enhancing his positioning and awareness on the field, particularly to capitalize on scoring opportunities with his left foot. He expresses confidence in his left foot’s capabilities when he feels assured and fit, making it crucial for him to be in the right areas on the pitch.

Acknowledging the guidance from his striker coach, Rashford emphasizes the value of understanding the thought process of a forward player. This knowledge helps him when playing in a wide position, allowing him to better anticipate where to deliver the ball and create assists.

Rashford’s dedication to improving his game and maximizing his scoring potential demonstrates his determination to continue excelling for Manchester United. As he fine-tunes his skills and positioning, he aims to contribute significantly to his team’s success in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Also Read Zinchenko’s Injury Update & Ukraine Relief Efforts The left-back missed pre-season due to a calf issue. Zinchenko welcomes new...