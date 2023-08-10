Reema Kagti Confirms Priyanka Chopra’s Appearance In ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Reema Kagti, co-founder of Tiger Baby Films, has confirmed that the highly anticipated movie “Jee Le Zaraa,” co-directed by Zoya Akhtar, will indeed feature Priyanka Chopra, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Kagti stated in an interview, “Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors with the same cast.” The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, who somewhat fueled the speculations about the film’s delay by announcing “Don 3” earlier this week, a project in which Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan.

Rumours had circulated suggesting that Priyanka Chopra might have left “Jee Le Zaraa” due to the film’s delay. According to a source cited by Hindustan Times, Chopra’s unavailability to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments led her to ask if filming could be postponed to the following year. However, scheduling conflicts emerged as Alia Bhatt was already committed to other projects in 2024. Despite Priyanka Chopra’s departure, the source emphasized there was no animosity between her and the team.

Regarding Priyanka’s replacement, the source indicated that no decision had been made yet and that the makers would start exploring options.

In a recent interview with India Today, Zoya Akhtar affirmed that the film was not cancelled, stating, “We’re just waiting for the dates.” Earlier in March, Farhan Akhtar had also affirmed his preparations for the film, sharing a picture on Instagram of him walking in a desert landscape, captioned, “Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan.”

Advertisement Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

“Jee Le Zaraa” has been highly anticipated since Farhan Akhtar’s announcement in 2021. He unveiled a motion poster on Instagram, saying, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

