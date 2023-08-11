Resignation of 25 members of KP caretaker cabinet approved

The Governor accepted resignations of 25 members.

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali accepted the resignations of 25 members of the caretaker cabinet of the province.

According to the announcement, the governor accepted the resignations of 14 ministers, 11 advisers, and special assistants.

The statement said that former caretaker ministers Shahid Khattak and Adnan Jalil have already resigned.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had issued instructions to remove the cabinet members for having political affiliation, after which caretaker chief minister Azam Khan asked for the resignation of all the cabinet members.

On the other hand, consultations for the new cabinet have been started. Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan has started contacts in this regard and the names are being reviewed.

According to sources, the new cabinet is likely to consist of technocrats and the new cabinet will be kept short.

Earlier, 20 cabinet ministers resigned on the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Among the members are Masood Shah, Abdul Halim, Irshad Qaiser, Muhammad Ali Shah, Hidayat Ullah, Salma Begum, Riaz Anwar, Pir Haroon Shah, Shiraz Akram, Malik Maher Elahi, Hamid Shah, Bakht Nawaz, Haji Ghafran, Fazal Elahi, Taj Muhammad. , Zahidullah, Zafar Mehmood, and Rehmat Salam Khattak were included.

The Election Commission had directed the resignation of these ministers when their political affiliations were revealed.