Reynolds, a renowned pen manufacturer, has firmly refuted rumors surrounding the discontinuation of its iconic 045 fine carbure pen, affectionately known as the “Sachin Tendulkar pen.” The company swiftly addressed the issue following the circulation of a message on the social networking platform X (formerly Twitter), which erroneously claimed that production of the 045 pen was coming to an end.

The misleading message quickly gained traction, causing concern among fans and users who value the pen for its fine writing quality. In response, Reynolds issued a statement to set the record straight, assuring its customers that there were no plans to halt the production of the beloved 045 pen. The pen’s association with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has only heightened its popularity, making it a cherished item among enthusiasts.

Reynolds emphasized its commitment to providing customers with high-quality writing instruments and reiterated that the 045 fine carbure pen, often linked with the legendary cricketer, would continue to be available for those who appreciate its writing performance and sentimental value. The incident serves as a reminder of the power of social media in disseminating information, both accurate and misleading, and the importance of verifying such claims before drawing conclusions.