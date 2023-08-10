Riley Keough Reveals Lisa Marie Presley Had No ‘Real’ love & Friends

Riley Keough openly discussed her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and the challenges she confronted throughout her life in an interview.

Lisa Marie, the sole child of the iconic singer Elvis Presley, passed away in January of this year due to complications arising from bariatric surgery she underwent years ago, which caused obstructions in her small bowels.

“It would require many hours to encapsulate her essence, but she was truly unique,” shared the star of “Daisy Jones & the Six” with the magazine, describing her mother as unparalleled and distinct.

“In every situation, she remained unabashedly true to herself and exhibited remarkable strength.”

Riley also addressed the repercussions of hailing from a renowned family, revealing how her mother had encountered individuals who sought to exploit her.

While acknowledging that Lisa Marie did have “certainly formed some wonderful friendships and relationships” during her lifetime, Riley noted that her mother didn’t truly possess authentic friendships.

“The life she led was no easy path, marked by the betrayal she endured and the absence of genuine love and true friends,” Riley remarked. “People were pursuing her from the day she was born—desiring something from her without being entirely sincere.”

Having witnessed such circumstances, the director of “War Pony” shared that Lisa Marie had to “cultivate a thick skin.”

Riley Keough further added, “She exuded a powerful presence, radiated immense love, and displayed unwavering loyalty. She was akin to a lioness—a formidable woman and an exceptional mother. In my view, that’s my synopsis because I am her daughter. She was the finest mother.”

Following her mother’s passing, Riley, the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie, was designated the sole proprietor of the Graceland estate after a legal dispute with her grandmother Priscilla, who had initially filed the petition.

However, the family seems to have resolved their differences, as they reached a settlement in May.

