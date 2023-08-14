Ruda Marks Independence Day 2023 with New Song & Documentary Release

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) has introduced a national anthem and an exclusive documentary as part of the commemorations for Independence Day 2023. Collaborating with renowned Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga, the song and documentary are dedicated to celebrating the River Ravi’s illustrious past and promising future.

The unveiling event, overseen by Ruda CEO Imran Amin, took place at the Ruda headquarters on Friday. This significant occasion underscores Ruda’s unwavering dedication to advancing prosperity, progress, and ecological sustainability within Lahore. The evocative national song and the informative documentary both serve as a tribute to the River Ravi’s historical importance in Pakistan’s narrative.

Enriched by the soul-stirring vocals of Sahir Ali Bagga, the song encapsulates the essence of the River Ravi, spotlighting its magnificence and the potential for rejuvenation. The song’s impactful lyrics not only honour the River Ravi’s heritage but also underscore its pivotal role in the region’s development.

The song’s resounding line, “Mera Ravi Nayi Raah Pe Gaamzan, Chaand Meri Zameen Phool Mera Wattan,” resonates as a testament to the collective optimism for a brighter future for both Lahore and the entire nation.

