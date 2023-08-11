Russia bombs UN hotel in Zaporizhzhia, 1 dead & 16 injured

In the heart of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, a Russian missile has struck a hotel, resulting in a tragic loss of life and injuries to 16 individuals, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials.

This somber incident unfolded on an evening in the midst of an already precarious situation in the region. The impact of an Iskander missile was felt with devastating force at precisely 7:20pm (1620 GMT), according to reports from the national police.

Zaporizhzhia, already enduring consistent shelling from Russian forces, now faces the aftermath of this latest strike, which triggered a grievous fire within a civilian structure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy conveyed the chaos and tragedy that unfolded as a result.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Yuriy Malashko reported a distressing toll of casualties, with four children among the 16 individuals affected.

This starkly underscores the indiscriminate nature of the attack and its profound impact. Visual evidence captured the aftermath, revealing a significant crater, vehicles in disarray, and a four-story building in ruins – identified as the Reikartz Hotel, a notable establishment situated along the banks of the Dnipro River in the city center, as local media confirmed.

Advertisement

Denise Brown, Ukraine’s humanitarian coordinator, expressed her shock and sorrow through an emailed statement, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. She revealed that the hotel had been a regular abode for United Nations personnel and NGO workers engaged in supporting those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Brown expressed her dismay, saying, “I am appalled by the news that a Russian strike hit a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war in Zaporizhzhia.” She added a personal note, underscoring her own familiarity with the hotel due to her past visits.

Tragically, this event marks the second consecutive day of Zaporizhzhia bearing the brunt of Russian strikes. Only a day earlier, two young women and a man lost their lives, with nine others sustaining injuries in a similar missile attack.

The vulnerability of the city to such assaults underscores the urgent need for international attention and concerted efforts to restore peace in the region, as innocent civilians continue to endure the harrowing consequences of this ongoing conflict.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Russian astronauts searching for water ice on moon Russia has successfully launched its inaugural moon-landing spacecraft, propelling it skyward with...