Russia will not look Prigozhin plane crash under international law

Russia has conveyed to Brazil’s aircraft investigation authority that it won’t initiate an inquiry into the crash of a Brazilian-made Embraer jet, which claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a prominent mercenary leader, under the existing international regulations “at this moment.”

Among the victims of the crash were Yevgeny Prigozhin, along with two high-ranking members of his Wagner Group and four bodyguards. The accident involved an Embraer Legacy 600 and occurred north of Moscow.

Prigozhin’s demise occurred two months after he orchestrated a brief mutiny against the Russian defense establishment, marking a significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s authority.

In the interest of enhancing aviation safety, Brazil’s Center for Research and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) had expressed willingness to participate in a Russian-led investigation if an invitation was extended and the inquiry adhered to international norms.

While Russia’s aviation authority was not legally bound to agree to CENIPA’s request, some former investigators believed it would be prudent, given that suspicions from the U.S. and Western governments were centered around potential Kremlin involvement in the crash.

Despite the good safety track record of the Embraer Legacy 600, the Kremlin has denied any connections to the incident.

As per the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, the flight’s domestic route between Moscow and St Petersburg falls outside international regulations outlined in “Annex 13.”

CENIPA’s head, Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, highlighted that while Russia was not compelled, it was recommended that they cooperate. He stated that if Russia agreed to conduct the investigation and invited Brazil, CENIPA would engage remotely.

Aviation safety consultant and former investigator John Cox expressed disappointment at Russia’s response. He believed that the absence of Brazil’s participation would cast doubt on the transparency of the Russian investigation.

The response from the Interstate Aviation Committee – Commission on Accident Investigation (IAC) was delivered to CENIPA on Tuesday, stating that a probe under Annex 13 would not be initiated for the time being.

While crash investigations primarily focus on enhancing safety and avoid assigning blame, political interests often influence these inquiries. The challenge lies in obtaining information due to sanctions on Russia and Moscow’s hesitance to allow external scrutiny.

Embraer, the aircraft manufacturer, refrained from commenting on the matter. The crash has spurred interest due to the 802 Embraer regional jets in service, highlighting Brazil’s stake in the investigation.

Former U.S. air crash investigator Jeff Guzzetti recommended Russia accept Brazil’s assistance, even if it’s remote participation. Guzzetti emphasized that refusal might signal a lack of transparency in the investigation.

The Annex 13 regulations, stemming from the Convention on International Civil Aviation, have been praised for promoting cross-border technical cooperation and improving air safety by avoiding blame allocation.

