Russian Airstrikes Hit Eastern Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Buildings damaged, including residential structures, hotel, and shops.

Survivors rescued from rubble; wounded taken to ambulances.

Russia reports advancing towards Kupiansk, northeastern Ukraine.

Advertisement

Rescue teams sifted through the wreckage of damaged structures in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, the day after Russian airstrikes caused the deaths of at least seven individuals. Situated near the eastern frontline, Pokrovsk encountered missile strikes that damaged residential buildings, a hotel, eateries, shops, and administrative facilities. Survivors were rescued from a five-story building’s rubble, and the wounded were transported to ambulances. Seven people were killed, including a high-ranking emergency official, and 67 were injured, as stated by Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs. President Volodymyr Zelensky shared footage on social media depicting civilians assisting the wounded and clearing debris.

In addition, Russia reported making advances towards Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine, around 150 kilometers north of Pokrovsk and near the Russian border. While Ukrainian forces previously recaptured Kupiansk and its vicinity in September, Moscow renewed its offensive in the region. Russia indicated progress along the frontlines and repelled Ukrainian counterattacks, with an advancement of 11 kilometers over three days.

Furthermore, a recent peace summit in Saudi Arabia involving representatives from around 40 countries, excluding Russia, received mixed reactions. The summit aimed to address the crisis in Ukraine, and Ukraine expressed satisfaction with the event. However, Russia criticized the initiative, considering it an unsuccessful attempt by the US administration to influence the situation without Russia’s participation. The Russian ambassador to Washington emphasized the futility of discussing the Ukrainian crisis without Russia’s involvement.

Diplomatically, the situation remains complex as Ukraine pursues its counteroffensive and international efforts continue to address the conflict in the region.