Russia’s Luna-25 mission ends in crash

Russia’s unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft crashed onto the Moon after losing control, officials reported. This marked Russia’s first Moon mission in almost five decades. The spacecraft was meant to make history by landing on the Moon’s south pole, but encountered issues while moving into its pre-landing orbit.

The mission was planned to explore an area of the Moon where scientists believe there could be frozen water and valuable materials. Roscosmos, Russia’s state space agency, stated on Sunday that contact with Luna-25 was lost shortly after 2:57 PM (11:57 GMT) on Saturday.

Initial investigations revealed that the 800kg lander collided with the Moon’s surface and was essentially destroyed. Roscosmos announced that a special committee will investigate the reasons behind the mission’s failure.

This setback is a significant setback for Roscosmos. Over the past years, Russia’s civilian space program has faced challenges due to reduced funding, with more resources being directed towards the military.