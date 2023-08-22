Samiya Mumtaz Reflects On Taking Decision To Play Fatima Jinnah

Renowned actress Samiya Mumtaz recently shared her experience of taking on the role of Fatima Jinnah in a play that delves into the life and challenges of the iconic sister of Madar-e-Millat. Mumtaz’s portrayal captures the political leader’s time in Pakistan, shedding light on her substantial contributions. “I will be portraying her in her later years,” Mumtaz highlighted in an interview. “In this series, I have depicted the various facets of her life based on historical facts, whether positive or negative.”

Samiya Mumtaz went on to share her views on the current landscape of Pakistani dramas. Disheartened by the repetitive themes in TV dramas, she shifted her focus to diverse characters in the realm of digital media, one of them being her portrayal of Fatima Jinnah.

“Nowadays, our dramas primarily revolve around love, marriage, in-law relationships, and divorce. Dramatists should recognize that these are only small fragments of life. As a society, we face numerous issues, yet these subjects are seldom addressed. This is why I grew weary of TV dramas and started exploring different characters in digital media. One such character is that of Fatima Jinnah,” Mumtaz expressed.

The actress disclosed her approach to preparing for the role, which involved a meticulous understanding of portraying Jinnah in her later life. Through rigorous research, she incorporated historical accounts and anecdotes shared by those who were acquainted with the mother of the nation to infuse authenticity into her portrayal.

“I aim to encompass all the various dimensions of her personality,” Mumtaz revealed. “She was no ordinary woman. Having lived as a ‘Bombay Girl,’ she resided in a hostel during her youth. Furthermore, I will delve into her relationship dynamics with Ruttie Jinnah in the household of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. There are numerous facets to her character that the audience will witness.”

Advertisement

Committed to authenticity, Samiya Mumtaz even practiced walking while wearing a traditional gharara (ethnic attire) to capture the essence of Jinnah’s style. She acknowledged the weighty responsibility that accompanies depicting such an influential figure and the challenges associated with embodying her distinct mannerisms. “Upon reading the script, I felt it necessary to present every facet of her life to the public,” Mumtaz remarked.

Regarding the context of presenting this drama against the backdrop of the current political milieu, Mumtaz acknowledged the added intrigue it brings. The play delves into the political climate during Jinnah’s era, including the role of the military. Mumtaz hinted that the drama might explore lingering inquiries surrounding the nature of Jinnah’s passing.

Director Danial K Afzal provided insights into the research that underpins the play’s portrayal of this pivotal political leader. He emphasized Jinnah’s willingness to collaborate with anyone striving for Pakistan’s progress and development. Danial also drew attention to the political dynamics of the past, citing an anecdote wherein Muhammad Ali Jinnah entrusted Jawaharlal Nehru with the care of his house upon leaving Malabar, exemplifying a unique bond between the two leaders. This collaboration contrasted with contemporary politics, reflecting a different era of statesmanship.

In a world where entertainment both reflects and influences social change, Mumtaz’s depiction of Jinnah’s life and the creative team’s commitment to historical accuracy contribute to a deeper comprehension of Pakistan’s past and present. The upcoming series aims not only to resurrect a historical figure but also to prompt contemplation on the evolving fabric of politics and society over time.

Also Read Samiya Mumtaz Discusses the Success of Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishan Samiya Mumtaz is regarded as one of Pakistan's most talented actors. Recently...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.