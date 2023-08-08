Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & detailed

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung Galaxy A54

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • It comes with a triple camera setup on the back.
  • The device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is currently available on the market with impressive features.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 1380 (5 nm) chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G68 MP5.

It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The smartphone includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The new Galaxy A54 features a triple camera setup on its backside. The main sensors are 50 MP, 12 MP, and 5 MP. For selfies and capturing moments, the phone boasts a 32 MP front camera.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging at 25 W.

Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with 12 GB of RAM. The...

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,500/-

Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight202 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLime, Graphite, Violet, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1380 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MP5
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story