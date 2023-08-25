Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Brightest Display with Bezels Debate

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Brightest Display with Bezels Debate

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Brightest Display with Bezels Debate

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Brightest Display with Bezels Debate

  • Contrastingly, leaks hint at larger bezels for the Ultra model.
  • Bezel sizes might match those of the Galaxy A54, breaking the trend of slimmer edges.
  • Symmetry in bezel sizes is absent; pairs of bezels maintain consistent measurements.
Famous tech insider Ice Universe recently claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to feature the brightest display ever seen in a smartphone. Leaked information suggests that the S24 Ultra’s brightness could exceed an impressive 2,200 nits, a level of luminance that’s significantly high. To put this in perspective, the current Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, which was already considered quite bright. This has led to speculation that Samsung’s move could be perceived as a strategic marketing maneuver.

However, contrasting this positive development, leaked information also indicates that the Ultra model might come with slightly larger bezels, which runs counter to the trend of flagship phones sporting slimmer and more seamless edges. According to Ice Universe, the bezels on the S24 Ultra are expected to resemble the dimensions seen on the Galaxy A54. Interestingly, the bezels will maintain symmetry only in pairs—both the left and right sides measuring 3.42mm, and the top and bottom measuring 3mm.

This design choice raises questions as to why Samsung doesn’t opt for uniform bezel sizes. The rationale behind this remains a mystery, especially when Apple has managed to achieve consistent bezel sizes even with displays manufactured by Samsung. Furthermore, brands like Nothing have achieved full bezel symmetry at lower price points, making Samsung’s choice less understandable. The potential screen-to-body ratio for the S24 Ultra is rumored to be around 88%, which, if accurate, would mark a disappointment. Such a ratio would be the lowest among Samsung’s flagship offerings since the Galaxy S10 in 2019.

