Edition: English
Edition: English

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra telescopic camera is significant improvement expected

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra telescopic camera is significant improvement expected

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a 50MP 3x telephoto lens.
  • Rumors suggest retaining the 200MP sensor.
  • Unclear if there will be enhancements to the 12MP ultrawide lens.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is generating buzz with intriguing camera upgrades.

The S23 Ultra’s 10MP 3x telephoto lens seemed poised for replacement by a 5x variant in the S24 Ultra, yet tipster Ice Universe asserts that a remarkable shift is in store: a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, signaling a substantial resolution leap.

Staying consistent, the S24 Ultra is anticipated to inherit the S23 Ultra’s 200MP sensor, while the 10x periscope lens might receive slight enhancements.

Uncertainty lingers regarding improvements to the 12MP ultrawide lens.

On the selfie front, the S24 series is poised to continue with the S23 lineup’s 12MP front camera. Anticipate Samsung’s hallmark software optimizations to heighten selfie and video call quality.

With these potential advancements, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could redefine smartphone photography and elevate user experiences.

