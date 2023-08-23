Sarah Hyland recounts Jennifer Aniston’s sweet gesture that annoyed her mother

Sarah Hyland Recalls Jennifer Aniston’s Thoughtful Gesture on Set, Annoying Her Real Mom. During an episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, Sarah Hyland shared a heartwarming incident involving her on-screen mother, Jennifer Aniston, which didn’t sit well with her actual mother.

Reflecting on her early acting days, the 32-year-old Modern Family star discussed a movie role she took on at the age of eight in the 1998 rom-com “The Object of My Affection.” In contrast to the luxurious trailers often provided for actors, Hyland didn’t have a trailer during filming and instead had a modest space called a “honey wagon.”

She explained, “I had a honey wagon. There was no Blimpies or chocolate-covered strawberries… [A honey wagon] is a sleeve of a room.”

Interestingly, Hyland’s mother saw this situation as a chance for her daughter to witness the realities of working as an actor. She thought that the experience might discourage Hyland from pursuing acting in the future.

“My mom was like, ‘Oh thank goodness, she’s not gonna want to act anymore, because she sees how it really is as a working actor,'” Hyland shared.

However, a heartwarming twist came when Jennifer Aniston noticed Hyland on the side of the street doing her homework due to the less-than-ideal conditions of her honey wagon. Aniston, portraying the nurturing spirit she’s known for, invited Hyland into her own trailer.

Hyland humorously added, “And Jennifer Aniston saw me, and she was like, ‘Oh, honey, what are you doing? No, come into my trailer, do your homework there.'”

To Hyland’s surprise, Aniston’s trailer was quite luxurious, complete with a bed and kitchen – a stark contrast to the basic space she had been using. This thoughtful gesture not only showed Hyland the caring side of her on-screen mother but also left her real mother with a playful sense of irony.

